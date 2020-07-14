Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two more COVID-19 cases have been discovered in Sydney's Crossroads Hotel cluster, bringing the total number linked to the outbreak to 30.
Two more COVID-19 cases have been discovered in Sydney's Crossroads Hotel cluster, bringing the total number linked to the outbreak to 30.
Health

Sydney pub outbreak continues to grow

by Ben Graham and Ally Foster
14th Jul 2020 8:16 PM

Two more COVID-19 cases have been discovered in Sydney's Crossroads Hotel cluster, bringing the total number linked to the outbreak to 30.

Two men in their 20s were confirmed as having the virus after they came forward for testing when it was revealed a confirmed case of the Crossroads Hotel outbreak visited the same gym as them.

Anyone who attended the Planet Fitness Gym at Casula from July 4 to 10 to immediately self-isolate and get tested.

It comes as Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a string of new restrictions on pubs following the increase in cases.

Australia has recorded a total 10,061 cases of COVID-19, with 4224 in Victoria, 3316 in New South Wales, 1071 in Queensland, 443 in South Australia, 636 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 113 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Originally published as Sydney pub outbreak continues to grow

coronavirus crossroads hotel

Just In

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD
    • 14th Jul 2020 8:58 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘SINISTER’: 8 axe-related Southern Downs crimes

        premium_icon ‘SINISTER’: 8 axe-related Southern Downs crimes

        News The Southern Downs region has had a sad and disturbing history of crimes featuring this weapon of choice.

        Livelihoods threatened by ‘months, years’ of border closures

        premium_icon Livelihoods threatened by ‘months, years’ of border closures

        News Southern Downs Mayor seeks solution for desperate residents whose businesses have...

        Father hurls mailbox at family during dispute

        premium_icon Father hurls mailbox at family during dispute

        Crime The man became aggressive, shouting ‘f--- you’ to police and resisting arrest.

        SEASON SAVED: Collegians’ renewed hope for 2020

        premium_icon SEASON SAVED: Collegians’ renewed hope for 2020

        Rugby League Warwick’s aspiring footy stars given a lifeline after the cancellation of their...