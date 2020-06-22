Sydney radio host slams McKenna as ‘typical Victorian’

HE MIGHT might be Irish, but Bombers player Conor McKenna "typifies the attitude of many Victorians" with his "rules don't apply to me" approach to COVID-19 guidelines, Ray Hadley says.

The 2GB morning show host took a heavy shot at the 24-year-old after it was alleged he ignored advice by attending an open home inspection and visited family and friends before testing positive for the coronavirus.

McKenna had travelled back to Ireland during the AFL season shutdown before returning to join his team.

But his contraction of the virus has wreaked chaos in the AFL and could hurt his team's premiership chances badly this season if Essendon is forced to play games without a full squad available.

Hadley has no sympathy for the player.

"He came back from his native Ireland, went into two weeks' quarantine and then he broke just about every AFL rule they put in place in relation to isolation," Hadley said.

"He went to a home inspection with his partner, that was barred. He visited friends and that was barred and he was told with all the AFL players to isolate.

"To my way of thinking, McKenna typifies the attitude of many Victorians: The rules don't apply to me and hence we have what we have now.

"As a result of McKenna's actions, the AFL season is on tenterhooks because of this bloke, six of his teammates can't play and Essendon are a basket case.

"The AFL will be a basket case because of the stupidity of one person.

Ray Hadley has slammed Conor McKenna as a “typical Victorian” who thinks the rules don’t apply to him. Picture: Getty

"He should be suspended indefinitely for an act of stupidity that could cost the AFL hundreds of millions of dollars."

Essendon's playing group was tested again for COVID-19 on Monday and the club is expected to find out if any other players - including a small group who trained in proximity to McKenna on Friday - will be forced to isolate for two weeks.

The AFL insists the Bombers will have to play this Saturday night's game against Carlton at the MCG if it has 26 players available.

Originally published as Sydney radio host slams McKenna as 'typical Victorian'