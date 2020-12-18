Sydney to Hobart yacht race in jeopardy due to COVID cluster

The northern beaches coronavirus cluster has put the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in serious jeopardy. Can it still go ahead?

Sydney to Hobart sailors are fearing the worse in the wake of Tasmania implementing a ban on travellers from the northern beaches coronavirus hot spot.

The famous race appears in serious jeopardy following the outbreak of coronavirus on the northern beaches which on Friday blew out to 28 cases.

More than 100 sailors in the Sydney to Hobart are believed to live in the area with many more working on the northern beaches.

The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) said early Friday it is continuing to plan for the running of the 2020 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race but is closely monitoring the recent NSW Health COVID-19 advisory warnings for Sydney's northern beaches and the current Tasmanian Government exclusions.

"The CYCA continues to work with NSW Health and the Tasmania Department of Health and we will put any additional measures in place to ensure that the Race remains COVID safe,'' a statement said.

"The Club will have further discussions with the Tasmanian Department of Health this morning and provide an update later in the day.''

Officials were scrambling to reaccess the running of the Sydney to Hobart which was already to be subject to strict COVID-19 safety protocols, including every skipper having a COVID safety plan and visitors being banned form the conducting club on start day to farewell the fleet.

On their arrival in Hobart, sailors were to be subject to bio security checks including sailors being temperature checked and with a race village on Constitution Dock to be closed to the public along with the dock where yachts are moored.

The fleet for the Sydney to Hobart is around 75 boats.

Multiple states and territories have announced quarantine measures on people who have been to the northern beaches while Tasmania was quick to implement bans on anyone who has been to the area since December 11.

The Tasmanian government has already cancelled the Taste of Tasmania which traditionally runs alongside the Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia now require travellers who have visited the northern beaches to go into quarantine for 14 days.

