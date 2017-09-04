26°
Sydney visitor gives thumbs up to Glengallan Markets

Lorraine Welsh from Lori's Country Kitchen with Sydney visitor Denise Gunn at the quarterly Glengallan Markets.
by Gerard Walsh

SYDNEY resident Denise Gunn has always wanted to attend the Glengallan Markets after travelling to hundreds in Australia in her motorhome.

Ms Gunn rated Sunday's Glengallan Markets on the first Sunday of spring as "fabulous”

"I have a daughter in Nobby so spend about a quarter of the year on the Darling Downs,” Ms Gunn said.

"I love it around the Darling Downs.”

Regular stallholder Lorraine Welsh, of Lori's Country Kitchen, said the markets were a great social day.

As well as running her own stall with jams, spreads and the like, she is keen to look at the other stalls.

"I often buy a hat at the markets,”

Helen Kerr and Kellie Purcival are the Yarnin' Sisters at Glengallan and were delighted with the business on Sunday.

"Our hand-painted T-shirts for children were popular as well as wool socks. We also sell wool in various colours,” Mrs Kerr said.

The markets are on the first Sundays of December, March, June and September.

