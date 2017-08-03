Sydney visitors browse the sales

Robyn Teuma and May Yule at the Pig and Calf Sale.

THE Pig and Calf Sale often brings people from many areas of the Darling Downs.

This week, they welcomed visitors all the way from Sydney.

Robyn Teuma and May Yule were in town for a couple of days - and the Pig and Calf Sale was on the 'to do' list.

"We've never experienced a sale like this before in Sydney,” Ms Teuma said.

"It has been great so far and we'll certainly be back when we next come to Warwick.

"People have been very friendly in the short time we've been here.”

The middle of the sale yard resembled a department store with endless rows of goods for sale.

Mrs Yule said that the united nature of Warwick was on full show.

"It is wonderful to see everyone come together,” Mrs Yule said. "There's a great community feel.”

Despite the visit, Ms Teuma said that no purchases would be made.

"It will be a bit too hard to get a pig back onto the plane,” she said.