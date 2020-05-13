Systems crash leaves MyBudget clients in financial limbo

Cash-strapped Australians who paid MyBudget to manage their money say they have been left in the dark about their finances.

Popular money management company MyBudget has been bombarded with customer complaints after experiencing a systems outage since last Saturday.

The Adelaide-based company manages the finances of more than 13,000 Australians and charges them at least $60 per week to do so.

Mother-of-two Melissa Langley, 41, from Perth who runs her own hairbraiding business said it's been extremely stressful as she's been unable to access her MyBudget account online.

"We use MyBudget and we pay them a fee to handle our money," she said.

"Things are out of whack for me now, I don't know what has been paid and what hasn't been paid, it's super stressful.

"I'm so annoyed I just want to get out of here and manage my own money but they are a good service."

Ms Langley said she will have to ring the firm and arrange how her bills can be manually paid.

On it's website MyBudget describes itself as a "caring money management, structure and support to ensure you have enough money to pay your bills on time, have savings in the bank and live the debt-free, stress free life you desire".

MyBudget founder Tammy May said the company is working to resolve the systems outage that has left customers’ finances in limbo.

MyBudget sets up a bank account where customers can view their balance and search transactions while also seeing all their forecasted finances for the next 12 months.

Another disgruntled customer IT consultant Mark Sergeant, 42, from Melbourne, said he was "not happy" with the lack of information about the outage.

"Being in IT myself the information around the around the outage is a bit sparse," he said.

"I can't see anything online, I have to operate off my memory, I have no idea what should be paid when.

"The timing isn't great and I'm sure there would be many people out there who would be extremely stressed by this."

MyBudget founder Tammy Barton said in an issued statement the firm was "experiencing a systems outage that is affecting access to our client portal and app as well as our client messaging and payments systems"

"Currently our clients are unable to view their MyBudget accounts online and we are unable to process automatic payments on our clients' behalf," she said.

"We are however able to process these payments and transfers manually so we have all staff on deck taking calls to help our clients complete their transactions."

She said the company was speaking with creditors on behalf of clients and requesting payment extensions where necessary.

Mrs Barton said MyBudget would ensure any late fees or charges incurred at a result of the outage would be reimbursed.

Financial Counselling Australia's chief executive officer Fiona Guthrie said the systems outage seemed to be "a very long time to have a glitch".

"Everyone has problems with their systems but I hope people are being kept informed and they will be reimbursed if they are impacted," she said.

"Also I hope they are not left worse off, the timing could not have been worse."

Ms Guthrie said when it comes to managing money "sometimes you can do it yourself".

Originally published as Systems crash leaves MyBudget clients in financial limbo