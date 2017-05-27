22°
Tailoring support for women

Jonno Colfs
| 27th May 2017 1:02 PM
BETTER LIFE: Laura Skirrow and Chris Zerbe are bringing their Optimal Living workshop to Warwick on June 3.
BETTER LIFE: Laura Skirrow and Chris Zerbe are bringing their Optimal Living workshop to Warwick on June 3.

EMPOWERING women to make their own well-being and happiness a priority is behind a new series of workshops bound for the Rose City.

The motivational sessions will be run by for Warwick girl Laura Skirrow (nee Young) and business partner Chris Zerbe, who run Optimal Living together.

"It's a collaboration between the two of us and our specific skillsets as well as a heap of research and experience,” she said.

"We've been running empowerment and health and well-being workshops for women in Brisbane for over 12 months,” she said.

"They've been hugely successful so far and women who have been attending them keep telling us that these workshops would be great for women in rural areas.

"So we started thinking about and decided Warwick would be a great place to start as it's my old home town.”

Mrs Skirrow said the workshops would focus on the specific needs of Warwick women. "We've had 25 women buy tickets so far, with 60 pre-registered,” she said.

"So I've been back and forth in contact with those 25 women, finding out what their needs are, what questions they want answered and basically tailoring the support for them.”

Mrs Skirrow said the workshops centred around how to prioritise health and well-being in a busy lifestyle.

"Especially for mums, they always seem to end up at the bottom of the pile,” she said.

"They're wondering where they find the time to exercise, how to manage money or time, how to eat healthily.

"We provide the support that is missing and sustain those positive changes for the benefit of themselves and their families.”

As an added bonus for all ticket holders for this event is entry into a draw for a chance to win a $40,000 lifestyle giveaway.

"This is huge,” Mrs Skirrow said.

"It's only just started and these Warwick women will be the first names in the hat.

"There will be a one in 100 chance of winning, and the prizes are amazing.

"There are free gym memberships, health retreat weekends away, optimal coaching support, personal training, thousands in cash, huge array of vouchers for all sorts of stores and much more.

"We'll draw a winner in November.”

Mrs Skirrow said as well as tailoring the workshops for Warwick women, they had also teamed up with Warwick businesses.

"Anyone who has pre-registered has access to vouchers and savings at various Warwick stores, which we're so grateful for,” she said.

"Optimal Living is a positive experience and a supportive relationship.”

Mrs Skirrow said she and Chris lived and breathed the business.

"Chris is a personal trainer and I'm a mum who found herself in terrible shape with seemingly no way out,” she said.

"We've taken our knowledge plus the learnings we've picked up from attending countless conferences and turned it into an Optimal Living experience.

"Women can see where they want to be but often it's too daunting to even try to get there. They will leave our workshops with strategies to begin in their own life.”

Mrs Skirrow said the support continues long after the workshop.

To register or book tickets for this event, head to http://313fit.com.au/optimalliving/ workshops/. The first workshop will be held in the Clippers Function Centre at the Jackie Howe Motel on Saturday, June 3 from 1pm.

Topics:  events health lifestyle well-being whatson

