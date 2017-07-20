Take a chance on knitting

BRAVE: Jacqui Fink is in town to judge Warwick's tree jumper displays, and showcase extreme knitting.

IT TAKES guts to put a law career on the shelf.

This brave decision however, has proved to be a life-changer for Jacqui Fink.

The Queensland-born knitter took up the craft in 2010, not looking back since.

Today, Mrs Fink will judge Warwick's Tree Jumper exhibition, and is looking forward to what the town has to offer.

"I'm hoping to see lots of creativity,” Mrs Fink said.

"It will be great to see people thinking outside the box, and the beautiful community spirit shining through.

"Despite the fact that it is a competition, there is no sense of that, as people are entering to create magic.”

The event will mark Mrs Fink's first Jumpers and Jazz, and she said she was honoured to be asked to come.

"I haven't been to Warwick since my childhood days,” Mrs Fink said.

"It's changed so much, but has remained beautiful this whole time, and it is great to see the town thriving.”

"I'm absolutely thrilled to come to the festival.

"I've always been aware of Jumpers and Jazz, but to finally be here is amazing.”

Judging of tree jumpers isn't the only thing on the agenda for the weekend.

She is showcasing her extreme knitting concept to the people of Warwick.

Mrs Fink said that the practise helped her during her toughest times.

"I was practising law for three years, but I just didn't like it,” she said.

"I experienced post-natal depression with my three children, and suffered from high levels of anxiety.

"It took my body to completely break to realise that I had to find what I was looking for in life.

"Getting into knitting was a form of salvation from the depression and anxiety that I was feeling.”

"This is an incredible exercise in mindfulness,” she said.

"Some people use meditation, but that's not for me.

"This is my version of being mindful.

"Knitting as a whole consists of ritual, as the hands, heart, eyes and mind combine to create magic.”

The practise has taken Mrs Fink across the world, something she said that she is grateful for.

"I started knitting back in 2010, and before then I was poorly travelled,” she said.

"Since then I've seen some amazing things, including travelling to incredible places such as New York.

"It has opened doors.”

Jacqui Fink will be showcasing her extreme knitting at Warwick Art Gallery today at 9am and on Saturday at 1pm.