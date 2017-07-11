18°
News

Take knitting to the next level at festival

11th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
MIGHTY YARN: Jacqui Fink will be running an extreme knitting workshop next weekend for Jumpers and Jazz in July.
MIGHTY YARN: Jacqui Fink will be running an extreme knitting workshop next weekend for Jumpers and Jazz in July. Aimee Thompson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE thread of Jacqui Fink's yarn would make a mighty fine scarf, but knitting it together has brought her worldwide attention.

Her oversized knitted pieces take pride of place on walls at the opera house in Dubai, Sofitel in Sydney and in homes around the world.

Jacqui pioneered the art of extreme knitting in Australia, named for the oversized needles and unconventionally thick yarn made from unspun wool fibres, or woollen tops, she uses to make her creations.

She will be sharing her unique skills with Warwick next week for the Jumpers and Jazz Festival.

Establishing her business Little Dandelion in 2012, she started by felting woollen tops at home to make the unspun fibres a more robust, larger-than-life yarn.

"Regular yarn didn't exist on a really large scale and that kind of knitting didn't interest me,” she said.

"I really love the sensory feedback of working with big materials.”

Extreme knitting has now become a global trend and Jacqui said she had built a strong fan base for her materials in America.

Assisting others to create aesthetically pleasing pieces is only one aspect of her craft. As a long-term battler of anxiety and depression for many years she has also found knitting helpful for mindfulness.

"You get your whole body involved in the ritual and rhythm and all of a sudden you are meditating,” she said.

Jacqui said she was looking forward to sharing her journey with participants at her extreme knitting workshop.

For more information phone 46610434.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  extreme knitting jacqui fink jumpers and jazz festival

Stolen ute set alight in early morning Warwick joyride

Stolen ute set alight in early morning Warwick joyride

BREAKING: A stolen ute has been completely destroyed after being set on fire in Warwick this morning

  • News

  • 11th Jul 2017 8:02 AM

Finding Gobi changed everything

INSEPARABLE: Dion Leonard and Gobi will have their incredible story told on the big screen.

Warwick man and furry pal capture hearts

Funding provides much needed boosts

WINDFALL: Warwick Turf club president Phil Grant will be happy to replace Allman Park's old tractor.

Warwick club to purchase new set of wheels with cash windfall

Top 10 times Warwick made national news

Southern Down Steam Railway vice president Bob Keogh channels former Prime Minister Billy Hughes in the lead up to the 100th aniiversary of the infamous Warwick egg-throwing incident.

When the Rose City made it to national headlines

Local Partners

Origin III night at the Cinema

Stuck with ideas on where to watch the Origin decider? Head down to the Warwick Twin Cinema to support St Mary's.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society gears up for AGM

Gerard O'Leary is standing for his first full term as president of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society.

President set to be re-elected at show society

Motorsport revs up at two weekend venues

Short Circuit Motor Sport Association action at Morgan Park Raceway at the weekend.

Karting club has major meeting planned for August

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

8 events to check out this weekend on the Southern Downs

CELEBRATIONS: Head along to NAIDOC week activities at the Redbacks Clubhouse tomorrow.

Clear the schedule, here's 8 great events to get stuck into

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

GUY Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment during a guest appearance on Channel Seven’s Behave Yourself.

Celebs are trying to make smoking cool. They're morons

Hey Bella, a cigarette is NOT a cool accessory. It’s just an excellent way to get cancer. (Pic: Instagram)

Oh, and here she is at 60 — yes that is a tube in her nose

Cleavage issue: "I’m sick of studies about what women wear”

The Project has slammed a study on women's cleavage

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson waves in this 2006 file photo.

Lawyers pursue $100 million claim against Jackson's former companies

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

MOTIVATED SELLERS!!!

17 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

Family Investor

13 Rose Lea Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 335,000

INVESTORS:- here's one for you. Separate living areas make this a family home where each can have their own space. Four bedrooms have built ins, master has an en...

Showcase Home

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $ 385,000

Sandstone steps and landscaped entry showcase this Executive 4 bedroom home. Master bedroom has en suite, walk in robe and others have built ins. Formal dining and...

Executive Brick Home with Inground Pool

1 Iceberg Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $345,000

This well presented 4 bedroom executive home with an inground saltwater pool. Modern stylish kitchen, large formal lounge, dining/family room, master bedroom with...

Great Value in Brick

6 George Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home situated close to West State School, Hospital and Westside Shopping Centre. 3 built-in bedrooms, spacious kitchen dining, lounge...

Close to TAFE

125 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $225,000

Want to be close to TAFE? This is the place for you. Renovated 3 bedroom timber home, master has built ins, with large combined kitchen and dining room. Keep...

Private Entry

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 OWNERS WILL...

OWNERS WILL CONSIDER OFFERS OVER $300,000 ... Room to move on this larger private 1222 m block. Executive style home has a parking area and double front doors...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Small Business Opportunity

163 Lyndhurst Lane, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 2 5 $465000

This 10 acre property fills the criteria for a business requiring highway frontage. On the western edge of Warwick, rural lifestyle will suit horses, cattle or...

Well Presented On Large Block

13983 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 5 $299,000

Well presented fully fenced 3,164sqm property featuring 3 bedroom brick home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, kitchen is open plan with dining and there is a...

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!