Take the leap and change your life

START-UPS: Mark Sowerby said entrepreneurs living in regional Queensland had a distinctive edge.

SIX of Queensland's most successful entrepreneurs and business people will visit Goondiwindi on Tuesday, March 7 as part of a four-day, 10-stop tour through regional Queensland to encourage others to take the leap, change their lives and become entrepreneurs.

Organised by the Office of the Queensland Chief Entrepreneur, the tour is "designed to inspire current and future trailblazers and help cement Queensland's reputation as the #startupstate”.

Led by Mark Sowerby, founder of Blue Sky Alternative Investments, the group also includes:

Steve Baxter, entrepreneur, investor, 'shark' on Network Ten's Shark Tank, and founder of River City Labs, Startup Catalyst and RiverPitch

Patrice Brown, 2016 Telstra Business Women's Queensland Entrepreneur and founder of CQG Consulting and two startups

Lucas Patchett, co-founder of social enterprise Orange Sky Laundry and Young Australian of the Year in 2016

Stephen Phillips, co-founder of We Are Hunted and CEO of Mawson Ventures, an Australian ventures firm investing in AI, robotics, materials and renewables

Chris Titley, Morgans stockbroker and host of the Morgans Startup, Executive and 40 Under 40 podcast series.

They will share life-changing stories through a series of workshops, events and Q&A sessions that will involve the entire community, from schoolchildren and budding 'kidpreneurs' to local business, industry leaders and angel investors.

The breakfast event will be held from 7-11am on Tuesday, March 7 at Goondiwindi Cinema will begin with a panel discussion, followed by breakout Q&A sessions drawing on the experiences of each entrepreneur:

Patrice Brown on women in business

Lucas Patchett on social enterprises in the entrepreneurial space

Steve Baxter and Stephen Phillips on investing in innovation

Mark Sowerby on supporting young entrepreneurs

The event will close with a discussion over morning tea on how Goondiwindi can support its entrepreneurs.

To register for the breakfast event, go to https://www.eventbrite.com .au/e/queensland-chief-entre preneur-visits-goondiwindi -tickets-32246526228.