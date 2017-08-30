Taking care of Rose City tourists

NEW START: After 26 years at the front of a classroom, Eddy Raets wanted a change.

AFTER more than two decades of standing at the blackboard, Eddy Raets needed a change.

In 200,5 Mr Raets had spent 26 years teaching languages and outdoor studies at Glossop High School in South Australia, before a constantly evolving education system drove him to look for something different.

"Times had changed,” he said.

"Teaching was different from when I started in the early 1980s and I'd become completely disillusioned with it. Suddenly the student was right and the teacher was wrong.

"I told them I hadn't studied for years to be told how it all works by some young so-and-so.”

So, after making the decision to leave the only career he'd ever had, Mr Raets took a year off and began to think about his future.

After originally looking at entering the caravan park business, in 2006 Mr Raets and wife Senga sold their house and took the plunge, buying a motel in Blackheath in the Blue Mountains.

"It was absolutely beautiful there,” he said.

"In the mountains, a pristine world heritage area.”

The new career path also allowed the couple a chance to spread their wings a little, travelling extensively around the southern states and New Zealand.

In 2015, after nine years in the Blue Mountains, it was once again time for a change. They started looking around for another motel to take over, almost settling on a quirky property in Broken Hill before coming to Warwick.

"There were three hotels up for sale in Warwick at the time,” Mr Raets said.

"And in March 2016 we took over Centre Point Mid-City Motor Inn on Albion St.”

Mr Raets has become a big fan of the Rose City in the last 18 months.

"I love it,” he said.

"It has a great golf course for me, and a selection of gyms for Senga, the people are lovely and I've made a lot of great friends.”

Mr Raets said the town had a positive vibe.

"A lot of people I've spoken to are very confident about the future of this town,” he said.

"We get a lot of tradies stay here, which is a good indication there's a lot happening around the place.

"The tourism is great, Morgan Park is a huge drawcard, but I think more could be done in the quieter times to highlight the appeal of the town when there's no major events on.

"But I'm feeling very positive about the future here.”