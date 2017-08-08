Taking life into her own hands

ON CALL: Dr Hollie Berghofer has been helping keep Warwick residents well at Warwick Hospital for three years.

EVERY day,Dr Hollie Berghofer steps into Warwick Hospital, it brings a complex set of cases that need to be unravelled.

Dr Berghofer was given a big pat on the back on the Warwick Daily News Facebook page recently, from myriad patients grateful to have been on the receiving end of her care.

She said every day at the hospital was marked with memorable moments.

"Every patient is like a puzzle and they come in with a few clues you have to put together," she said.

"Sometimes we don't save people and they stick with you. Sometimes you don't think you'll get someone back and then you do with good outcomes and you're really proud to have been a part of it."

Having grown up in Hervey Bay and trained in a number of Queensland cities including Townsville, Mackay, Toowoomba and Brisbane, Dr Berghofer has completed quite a journey to get here.

The fellow of the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine works as a rural generalist with advanced skill training in emergency medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology.

Dr Berghofer jumped at the chance to work in Warwick, which she said was the top location on her list when she was applying for positions.

Working at Warwick Hospital has allowed her to wear a few different hats, even throughout one day.

"We can go from resuscitating someone in emergency in the morning to consulting someone on the ward to doing a cesar by lunch time," she said.

Following medicine as a career path just made sense for Dr Berghofer from a young age.

"I just rolled into it, being athletic and being interested in science," she said.

Decorating a house she recently bought in town and learning Spanish is taking up much of her spare time.

Planning to use her new language skills on a trip to Europe, it will be a well-earned break for a well-loved doctor.