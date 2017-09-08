Taking on the obstacles this Sunday

READY: Amy Higgins is anticipating the Battle of Baghdad on Sunday at the YMCA Camp Leslie.

PREPARATIONS are almost complete for September's most anticipated outdoors event.

The Battle of Baghdad features a tough, yet fun, course for participants to tackle this Sunday.

There has been a lot of interest to date in the obstacle course, with a number of schools keen to enter.

Johno Felton has been part of the YMCA team organising the event and said the course had something for everyone from elite athletes right through to families.

"What we wanted to do was create a morning where everybody can get outside in the fresh air and have some fun," Mr Felton said.

"Ex-sergeant Kev Neal and ex-warrant officer Dale Randall have designed and built the course.

"The team here has been working on and off for a month to get it ready - including paramedic Paul Ryan to ensure it is safe - and we're excited for people to test it out on Sunday.

"We encourage people coming down to wear gloves, long pants and old clothes, because it will be challenging."

The Battle of Baghdad will be held at YMCA Leslie Dam this Sunday, with registration open from 7.30am.

Music and a barbecue will be present on the day, which costs $20 for adults and $5 for children.