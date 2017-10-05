29°
Taking the long road home

ON THE MOVE: Colin Paynter feeds rock wallabies at the Atherton tablelands.
Sean Teuma
by

THE caravan life rewards those brave enough to live it.

Months on the road can be daunting for some, however that isn't the case for Colin and Candida Paynter.

The Killarney couple recently returned from a 14-week adventure, as they surveyed Queensland to test out gym facilities across the sunshine state as they went on their journey.

The journey took them as far north as Cooktown, a small town 300km north of Cairns, with stops in Proserpine, Charters Towers and Blackall among others along the way.

Mr Paynter used to attend the gym twice a week, however a vein blockage forced his doctor to recommend a further visit each week.

He said while some facilities were hit and miss across the region, they didn't compare to what Warwick had to offer.

"Blackall had one of the nicest outdoor pools we had seen, but for the most part our search was disappointing,” he said.

"I put the challenge out for anyone to find a better overall facility than WIRAC.”

The couple made their first caravan trip five years ago when they explored the very best Queensland had to offer.

This has since grown to the stage where the Paynter's caravan has visited every mainland state in Australia.

"Over 20,000 caravans move site every day in Queensland,” Mr Paynter said.

"The amount you see on the Bruce Hwy every morning is staggering.

"We made a habit of travelling up the coast of Queensland during winter, and picking a different route to come home.

"Many times we've been halfway home and decided to visit somewhere else.

"Once we checked in somewhere for a water stop and ended up staying three days.

"Every trip is a new experience, and we are always trying to find new and good places to stay.

"We get a different front garden most days, and have the freedom to do what we want.”

