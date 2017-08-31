22°
Taking the long road to rodeo

PREPARED: Warwick Rodeo Junior Cowgirl entrant Alyssa Tatti.
Sean Teuma
by

ALYSSA Tatti's bid for the Warwick Junior Cowgirl Quest isn't a conventional one.

The 13-year-old doesn't come from an equine background.

Her family has moved 14 times throughout her life, and Alyssa has been enrolled in seven different schools.

Despite the hurdles, Alyssa said she was excited to be involved in the process.

"Not having an equine background has made it a bit more difficult, however I have always had a love for horses, as well as animals,” Alyssa said.

"People have been so helpful in offering any advice that they can, and and I've had the chance to meet a few past winners, as well as starting up a job helping out with horses.

"I've only seen the Warwick Rodeo from the sidelines, so it is very exciting to be involved.”

Alyssa and her mother have settled in Warwick since 2014, whilst her father continues defence work.

After achieving a life-long dream of owning a horse, she has moved closer to her dream career path of being a veterinarian or a mounted police officer.

Horsemanship training and fundraising efforts are well under way, and Alyssa said they had both helped to build her confidence.

"I've never been a big fan of public speaking,” she said.

"But being involved in the whole process has given me a chance to meet a lot of new faces and speak to a variety of different people.”

Alyssa said she maintained a motto as she moved closer to the Warwick Junior Cowgirl Quest.

"Anyone can be a cowgirl, no matter where they come from or what their background is.”

A Father's Day Lunch fundraiser for Alyssa will be held this Sunday at the Maryvale Crown Hotel. Tickets $20 adults and $10 children under 14.

