Taking the reigns for rodeo

A MAN with a Society connection spanning over 60 years is leading the proud club to it's signature event.

The Warwick Show and Rodeo Society AGM was held earlier in the week, with Gerard O'Leary retaining the role unopposed.

The man who has always lived on farms attended his first rodeo back in 1956 when his father brought him to the event, and he has been hooked ever since.

His first involvement with the Society came in 1980, when Mr O'Leary volunteered, often working on a horse before gates were introduced and behind the bar.

From there, he took over the running of the bar in the mid 2000's, before shortly after taking a position on management.

Mr O'Leary was named vice president last year, before taking over the reigns as acting president a few months after Dr John Kiss resigned from the role.

It seemed as though Mr O'Leary was destined for this role, and he said that stems from an long involvement with horses.

"I've always been involved with horse sports,” he said.

"Through campdraft, rodeo and polo, I've always been around horses, and love them.

"I still play polo with the Downs club, where I've been for 35 years.

"It keeps you fit, and although I've wound down a bit now, I do intend to campdraft in the future.”

"We've just got to keep bettering it all the time.

"Last year we had the biggest number of campdrafters we've ever had here, which was close to 900.

"I'd like to keep the movement of the Show and Rodeo going, with the incredible staff and volunteers that we have on board.

"We hope to continue to better streamline the event, because it is an action-packed seven days.”

One of the things that has kept Mr O'Leary involved for so long within the Society is the generosity of staff, volunteers and spectators.

"I enjoy the people that come here every year,” he said.

"There'll be people who just come up for the rodeo and campdraft, who will make a point of finding me and saying hello.

"That's the type of community that we've got here.

"It's a happy place to work.

"The staff and volunteers are absolutely great, and they make my job easier.”

The Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup is regarded as 'Australia's most famous', and Mr O'Leary said it was because of the aura of the event.

"There's a lot of other campdrafts throughout the country, but the Gold Cup campdraft of Warwick is the Melbourne Cup of the sport,” he said.

"People all want to win the Gold Cup, and it's not easy to do, which keeps people coming back.

"There's plenty of tradition around the rodeo and the show, which makes the week one not to be missed.”

Evolving from a spectator to volunteer and eventually president isn't a common transition, but Mr O'Leary encouraged the younger generation to get involved.

"We've got over 300 volunteers working during the week,” he said.

"We make sure they're all fed and hydrated, as they do a great job both during the week and throughout the year.

"I'd definitely encourage young people to get involved, and also for them to look at management positions as well.

"We're always looking for young blood in the Society.”