Taking the Warwick Rodeo to the States

ACCORDING to the current Warwick Rodeo Queen Ashleigh Grant, her year in the job has been in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Having recently returned from her second overseas trip as the official ambassador for Australia's most famous Rodeo, Miss Grant said she would recommend all young women put their hand up to compete for the Warwick Rodeo Queen title, which will be announced in October.

"It's been the most incredible year of my life,” she said.

"I was pretty shy before I took on this role, but it's help me develop me so much as a person over the last 12 months. It's been amazing to be a part of.”

In November 2016, Miss Grant travelled to Canada for the Canadian Finals Rodeo and in July this year it was back to North America for the 'daddy of em all', the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in Wyoming USA.

Miss Grant was accompanied by Miss Rodeo Australia Emma Deicke as the pair served as ambassadors for rodeo in Australia.

Together they performed official duties at the world's largest outdoor rodeo in Cheyenne including riding in street parades, talking rodeo with local school children and meeting and greeting with hundreds of US rodeo fans. Miss Grant will hand over her crown to the next Warwick Rodeo Queen on October 14.