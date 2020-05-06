Tale from beyond the grave: Freestone teacher buried upright

A weathered wooden cross casts a long shadow over the forgotten Freestone cemetery, where a lonely teacher sits, upright, beneath the soil.

The story of Mark Schofield, a man ‘buried without the ceremony that would have been his due’, was unearthed by local historian David Owens of the Lost Faces of Warwick Facebook page.

The 6 foot wooden cross marks the site of the Holy Cross cemetery, the final resting place of many former Freestone residents.

Records tell of a family of hatters, who once resided in Warwick in the United Kingdom, and of their son, Mark, who up and left everything he knew at the ripe old age of 32.

“He left his wife and came to Sydney in the 1800s, and somehow ended up teaching in Freestone,” Mr Owens said.

Mark never remarried, and there are no records of any children.

“He was there until the age of 71, when a terrible accident happened.”

In the summer of 1921, Mark was travelling on wet and muddy roads when his horse lost its footing, stumbled, and rolled on top of him.

The injuries were severe and warranted a call to the local doctor.

Slowed by the horrific wet season, the doctor arrived a day too late.

He found Mark waiting for him in a chair, his body long-succumbed to its injuries, frozen in rigor-mortis.

A spooky sight into local history.

“Back then you were buried the same day, there was no waiting around for family or friends, it was into the ground as soon as possible,” Mr Owens said.

Unable to contort the corpse into a more coffin-friendly position, it was simply wrapped in a blanket and hastily interred upright.

“This poor fella, it was all very rushed and unceremonious,” Mr Owens said.

“I’ve compiled a whole burial registry for the cemetery, and that’s the first one I’ve seen like that, it’s incredible.”

Mark joined a number of residents buried in the Holy Cross cemetery, but his marker has long since been lost to time.