Talented local artisans inspire and surprise

At 71 Helen Stumkat has become a qualified milliner.

WARWICK Arts Council are champions for local artisans and craftspeople and their inaugural showcase, Artistic Inspirations, brought together an inspirational band of talented artists from all over the region.

Arts Council secretary Barbara Schmoelzer said their aim was to showcase local talent.

"We want to let people know what talented artisans we have in this region,” she said.

"There are so many and they are exceptionally talented, it's a high pedigree of work, there's no doubt.

'We also want to get young people involved as well.

"20% of our participants here today are under 21 which is very encouraging.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The showcase was held at St Marks Hall in Grafton St on Saturday and a steady stream of local visitors popped in throughout the day to marvel at the works on display.

Mrs Schmoelzer said the artists were all local.

"We've got a stencil maker, a jewellery maker, indigenous art, paintings, card and journal makers, doll makers, an author, wearable art and a milliner,” she said.

"We're also being entertained by the beautiful piano playing of Tess King and we have a wine tasting stall as well.”

Mrs Schmoelzer said the event took about six months to put together.

"The Warwick Arts Council was originally set up over 60 years ago to brings culture, talent and entertainment to rural and regional areas,” she said.

"But we've evolved over the years and now we're focussed on being community based.

"And once you start digging it's amazing what you find.

"People with extraordinary skills and talents all over the place and we're committed to bring them to the public.”

Mrs Schmoelzer said all the visitors to the showcase had been impressed with the quality of product on display.

"Quite a few of the artists here have made sales today, which is fantastic,” she said.

"And this is only the tip of the iceberg here in Warwick, there are dozens of talented people around, with a multitude of skills.

"We've discovered that there are around six instrument makers in Warwick.

"So we're hoping to do a show with them and some local photographers in the near future.”

The next Arts Council event will be for Mother's Day on March 10.

"We're having a high tea at the Warwick TAFE college,” Mrs Schmoelzer said.

"The event will be catered by the TAFE's hospitality students and guest will be entertained by the Central School Choir.

"So we'll have the art of food and the art of singing, it should be lovely.”

Warwick Arts Council president Lynda Hemmings with secretary Barbara Schmoelzer. Jonno Colfs

Mrs Schmoelzer said they were also planning a Pets On Parade event at the Warwick Cowboy's clubhouse on June 17.

"We will encourage all the kids of Warwick to dress up their pet and bring them along for the show,” she said.

"If they can't bring a pet then we'd like to see a painting, drawing or a photograph of their favourite pet.”

For any information on the Warwick Arts Council or upcoming events, phone Barbara on 46618559.