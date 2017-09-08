22°
Talented pianist at winery concert

SWEET MUSIC: Pianist Roman Rudnytsky will perform at Robert Channon Wines.
ON SUNDAY, Robert Channon Wines will host international concert pianist Roman Rudnytsky, who will give a recital in the winery's Swigmore Hall.

Mr Rudnytsky is a New Jersey native of Ukrainian background who will visit the Granite Belt as part of his Australian tour.

An accomplished pianist, he has played in more than 100 countries and been a soloist with many orchestras around the world, performing with them more than 45 works for piano and orchestra.

Robert Channon said it was an enormous privilege to have an artist of Mr Rudnytsky's stature perform in Stanthorpe.

"He played for us two years ago on his last Australian tour and the recital that he gave was just sensational,” Mr Channon said.

"His program this year is a delightful blend of the well-known and the virtuosic, with music by Haydn, Chopin, Beethoven and Liszt.

"It will be another memorable musical afternoon.”

The performance is from 2pm on Sunday.

Tickets are $25 a person and include a glass of wine at interval. To book, phone the winery on 46833260.

Warwick Daily News
