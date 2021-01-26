‘Talk English you b****’: Woman’s foul-mouthed racial rant

Amy Chantelle Heath, 21, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court after a foul-mouthed and racially motivated rant in Brisbane last year.

Amy Chantelle Heath, 21, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court after a foul-mouthed and racially motivated rant in Brisbane last year.

A woman's foul-mouthed racial rant in a bustling Brisbane mall landed her in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Amy Chantelle Heath, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance before police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Heath's case.

At 1.30pm on August 20 last year, Heath attended Westfield Chermside shopping centre with her mother.

Seargent Hoskins said Heath engaged in a racially motivated argument with the victim, telling her to "talk English you b****."

Heath also performed rude hand gestures and swore at the victim, which caused some shoppers to walk away from the incident or come to the aid of the victim.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

At 9.20am on October 18, police located Heath on Old Gympie Rd, Brisbane, and conducted a formal interview.

Heath told police she was in the last trimester of her pregnancy at the time of the incident and cited a cultural and language barrier as the reason for her outburst.

Heath told the court: "I was standing out the front of Specsavers as my mum was in there for an appointment, I thought she was looking at me and couldn't tell what she was saying as it wasn't English."

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford responded: "That is unacceptable really.

"You didn't know she was looking at you because she could have just been looking in your general direction."

Mr Woodford fined Heath $400 and a conviction was recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

- Mum found with drugs wants to be social worker

- Magistrate lambastes repeat drug offender

- Former league star in court for drink-driving