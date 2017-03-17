Talking trade with the tradies

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Warwick Industrial Supplies

Gayle Javens

I'VE been working at Warwick Industrial Supplies for just over five years now.

Previous to this job, I was working in the same industry in Mackay for about five years as well.

My husband got a job offer down here we couldn't refuse and we moved to Warwick.

I'm the sales supervisor so I do a lot of customer service and keep the boys in line, making sure they are doing their jobs properly.

It's a good place to work, great staff and I've come to know a lot of the customers quite well.

There's always a good chat to be had.

Shane Spies

I STARTED working here only a few months ago as an account manager and rep.

Before that I was at Repco Warwick for about five years.

I look after the trade customers and spend a lot of time on the road travelling to see clients.

We cover the Southern Downs and down into the northern New England area.

It's great to meet all the customers across a wide range of industries.

I help them with any issues they may have and try to find solutions for them.

This job is something I've wanted to do for a while.

It's fun getting out to those who can't get into the store.

Richard Cronan

I'M the manager here at Warwick Industrial Supplies and have been working for Normist (parent company) for about nine years.

Prior to that I was with the previous tenants of this building, The Bolt Place, and when Normist bought the place, I came as part of the deal.

I've been in Warwick for about 14 years now.

I oversee the general day-to-day operations of the store as well as purchasing, planning and dealing with our reps.

We pride ourselves on the service and advice, that's a huge part of what we do here.

Scott Fox

I WORK in sales and purchasing and have been here for nearly two years.

I was working in Wandoan for Elders before coming here.

I was made redundant out there and this job came up so I applied and got it.

Warwick is a great town, I enjoy living here.

It's a nice change of scenery and I've just bought myself a house.

Everyone works together well and it's not too stressful.