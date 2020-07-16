Talks under way over moving Warwick police station

TIME FOR CHANGE? Warwick police have outgrown their precinct, according to the Southern Downs Mayor.

TALKS are underway to relocate the Queensland Police precinct in Warwick, a project that could deliver a “big injection of capital”, according to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi.

With a state election coming up, the council is preparing to “speak up for the Southern Downs” and advocate for a greater police presence.

“Warwick’s needs have grown,” Cr Pennisi said.

“There is a court precinct there that is heavily used and those facilities were built some time ago.

“I understand the existing facility has outgrown its technology and its space.”

The crime rate in the Darling Downs QPS district, which includes Warwick, has been growing steadily over recent years, from 19,000 cases in 2013 to a little over 28,000 cases in 2019.

The project, should it take place, is also expected to attract more residents and investments to the area.

“For regionalisation to take place, that’s great for the Southern Downs,” Cr Pennisi said.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said they have “engaged in discussions surrounding the future needs of Warwick and the Southern Downs community” however they are yet to lock anything in.

“No expansion or development has been approved at this time,” the spokesman said.

Warwick sergeant Shane Reid said the decision to expand, or relocate, the precinct would be made at a far higher level of the QPS and as such, he would be unable to comment further.