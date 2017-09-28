Tamara of all trades

HONOURED: Tamara Evans is excited to be a part of the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest.

THE Warwick Rodeo has the draw to reel people in to many differing aspects of the week-long event.

That mantra is no different for Rodeo Queen Quest entrant Tamara Evans.

Entering for the second time, Ms Evans has relished a move to the country life as she embarks on a mission to come away with the crown.

Originally from Brisbane, the Rodeo Queen aspirant started coming to Warwick for the rodeo at a young age.

Those innocent visits spurred a passion for everything about the famous event.

"I've always been attending the rodeo since I was a little kid,” Ms Evans said.

"I was constantly looking up to a number of different aspects, from the Rodeo Queen through to roping.

"You would watch the queens enter the arena with the flashy bling, entering the arena on their horses, carrying the flag.

"It was always such a fantastic experience.”

Ms Evans has since taken her passion to the next level by competing in a number of events, including barrel racing, breakaway rope and steer riding.

"They're all a bit different, and a lot of fun,” she said.

"The steer ride in particular is a massive adrenaline rush.

"I've fractured both wrists doing it at different times.

"I feel that it takes a lot of guts for anybody to get on and do it.

"It can be scary when you're waiting, but by the time I've hit the ground and gotten back up, I'm ready to go again.”

Ms Evans' attention will be on the Queen Quest this year, which she said would be a massive honour to come away with.

"I loved every second during the first time I entered,” she said.

"It helped me to come out of my shell in terms of public speaking and communicating with different people.

"The ladies I did it with as well were fantastic, and we're still friends,'' Ms Evans said.

"It has given me a confidence that I have taken into everyday life, and I value how much it has helped me grow personally.

"It would be a big honour to represent the rodeo, Warwick as a town, the great people in our town and the APRA.”