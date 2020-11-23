Menu
News

‘Targeted attack’: Shots fired at five homes overnight

Michael Nolan
23rd Nov 2020 9:49 AM
Police are investigating after shots were fired at homes in the Boggabilla overnight.

About 3.30am, officers attached to New England Police District responded to reports of shots fired at five homes during a drive-by shooting.

No one was injured during the incidents.

Police believe the shootings were targeted attacks.

Crime scenes have been established at homes on Merriwa St, Yeoman St and Racecourse Rd as investigations are under way.

Schools in the area are in lockdown as the offenders remain at large.

Originally published as 'Targeted attack': Shots fired at five homes overnight

Toowoomba Chronicle

