The death toll rising in Italy has made people anxious about the ruthlessness of the pandemic. Picture: Matthias Rietschel-Pool/Getty Images
Health

Tasmania has first virus death, national death toll now at 17

30th Mar 2020 8:28 AM

Tasmania has confirmed its first death from COVID-19, taking the national death toll to 17.

Australia has passed 4000 confirmed coronavirus cases this morning, but health officials say there are early positive signs that social distancing measures are working even as the number of infections without a known source continues to rise.

Total confirmed cases, based on a tally of numbers provided by each state and territory, stand at 4163.

As of Monday morning there were 1918 in NSW, 821 in Victoria, 656 in Queensland, 299 in South Australia, 311 in Western Australia, 66 in Tasmania, 77 in the Australian Capital Territory and 15 in the Northern Territory.

Seventeen people have now died - one in Tasmania, two in WA, two in Queensland, eight in NSW and four in Victoria.

    New York's grim death count

