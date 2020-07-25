Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

by Anthony Piovesan
25th Jul 2020 5:32 AM

 

 

Tasmania will open its border to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory in two weeks' time.

Premier Peter Gutwein announced the "travel bubble" would start on August 7, with people entering Tasmania to take a mandatory COVID-19 test if they exhibit symptoms upon arrival.

If they refuse, they will be ordered into hotel quarantine for 14 days or sent home.

Gutwein said borders with the remaining mainland states and territories would remain shut due to a surge in virus cases.

"We will step back into this carefully and cautiously," he said on Friday.

Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden
Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden

 

Tasmania has just one active case of coronavirus, a young woman who returned from Victoria about a week ago and tested positive in hotel quarantine.

"Our state, without a doubt, is one of the safest places in the world right now," he said.

"In public health's view, so are South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia."

South Australia currently has two active coronavirus cases, Western Australia has 14 and the Northern Territory has one.

Originally published as Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health tasmania travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID COST: Will Warwick weather worst deficit since WWII?

        premium_icon COVID COST: Will Warwick weather worst deficit since WWII?

        Money Warwick Credit Union CEO explains the upsides of the shocking national outlook.

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Man stalks wife for months after marriage breakdown

        premium_icon Man stalks wife for months after marriage breakdown

        Crime The Warwick man continued to harrass his partner and children

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        premium_icon STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        News We asked state candidates what they’re focused on ahead of the October polls —...

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Police seize meth, marijuana in raids in Warwick region

        premium_icon Police seize meth, marijuana in raids in Warwick region

        News The operation ended with 26 people facing 45 charges, including drug supply and...