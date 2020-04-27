SWEET RELIEF: Business hopeful for weekend restriction lift

SWEET TREATS: Heavenly Chocolate owners Glenys, Natasha and Anthony Bamberry hope the easing of restrictions this weekend will mean an increase in customers.

WITH coronavirus restrictions to be eased from this Saturday, local businesses are hoping customers start coming back.

Following the announcement some national parks would reopen from Saturday, Heavenly Chocolate owner Glenys Bamberry said she hoped people would now be more eager than ever for an afternoon bushwalk.

While Girraween National Park wasn't closed entirely, the loosening of restrictions will allow people to go for a drive, walk or a picnic, while still maintaining social distancing rules.

With the family-owned business in close proximity to the national park, Mrs Bamberry is confident people driving to and from it will make a slight detour to try one of their 21 different flavoured hot chocolates.

"We are very hopeful," Mrs Bamberry said.

Some of the sweet treats available at Heavenly Chocolate.

"If more people are visiting the parks for walks, that means we have a pretty good chance," she said.

She said yesterday provided a preview of what this weekend could look like, with the most customers they have seen during the pandemic walking through their doors.

"It was a cracker of a day," she said.

"But when I say cracker, I mean it was a cracker considering what we have seen over the last couple of weeks.

"Obviously with these new restrictions, it might be better."

That is exactly what the family business is hoping for, looking to make a comeback from this year's dismal Easter weekend.

"The Easter long weekend is our biggest time of the year," Mrs Bamberry said.

"It is quite depressing. What started out as such a good year has turned into not such a good year."

But the Bamberrys aren't losing hope just yet, sticking to their 'keeping positive' strategy.

"We are taking each day as it comes - we had a really good day yesterday but we haven't served a single person today.

"We will continue to soldier on. Someone is better than no one."