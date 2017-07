Wrap & Roll is set to open at Rose City Shoppingworld on Thursday 12 July

ROSE City Shoppingworld is set to experience the wholesome flavours of Vietnam.

Located in the popular centre's food court, Wrap & Roll is set to be unveiled to the public on Thursday.

The vibrant new addition to the food court is a part of numerous changes that have been occurring.

Shops were closed for two months earlier in the year due to renovations.

Redevelopments have been taking place across the centre for most of the year, with an aim to enhance what the centre has to offer to shoppers.