Taste of spring for Rose City, but winter not over yet

WARWICK will get a hit of unseasonable warmth this week as temperatures shoot up to 10 degrees above the August average.

This morning's low hit one degree at 5.30am before heading to an expected top of about 24 degrees today.

Tomorrow will see an overnight low of two degrees ahead of a top of 27.

Wednesday will be the hottest day since March 29 as the mercury pushes up to a warm 29 degrees.

Coming off that Thursday morning will only get down to eight degrees overnight followed by another top in the high 20s with 27 forecast.

The end of the week will see temperatures drop once more with Friday dropping back to 20 degrees, before 18 on Saturday and 19 on Sunday.

Mornings will also head back to more winter like temperatures as Saturday morning sees a zero degree started followed by a freezing -2 on Sunday morning.