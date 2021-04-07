Tattoo exposes model jailed for naked pic

One of the 40 women busted for taking part in a nude photo shoot in Dubai has been identified as a Ukraine lawyer by her risqué tattoo.

One of the models from Ukraine who posed for a naked photo shoot on a balcony in Dubai - resulting in at least 40 women arrested and thrown in jail - has been revealed as a lawyer.

Yana Graboshchuk, 27, was identified on social media thanks to a distinctive tattoo that snakes her left hip.

She was among a group of women arrested for appearing in "an indecent video" who were locked up on Saturday evening.

The law graduate's family have since spoken to local media saying they had no idea what she was "actually doing" in the strict country, stating they thought she was on holiday.

A Ukraine model caught up in the Dubai naked photo scandal has been revealed to be lawyer Yana Graboshchuk. Picture: Instagram/ya_.na_ka

Her brother Taras, 20, said, they were "shocked" to discover Yana was being detained along with 10 other Ukrainian women when the Ukrainian consulate became involved.

Explaining they knew Yana had travelled to the United Arab Emirates for a photo shoot, he said they had "no more information" about it.

"Her family was unaware of what she was actually doing," he told a local TV station, according to a report by Mail Online.

"No-one even suspected the nature of her activity."

Yana’s distinctive tattoo has led to her being identified. Picture: Instagram

From law graduate to model

Yana is a law graduate who was unable to find a job in her chosen field, the report states.

She worked as a waitress, a hostess at a restaurant and then a brewery before starting as a model a year or so ago.

During her time away, Yana is believed to have sent friends and family pictures of her trip to Dubai.

Her social media is also littered with images from the getaway, showing fancy meals out, luxury swimming pools and rides in sports cars.

Yana’s family said they had no idea of the nature of the photo shoot she had gone to do. Picture: Instagram/ya_.na_ka

Lana's last post on Instagram shows her posing on a balcony in a black string bikini. It is captioned: "Remember, the strength was always in you. It was always you."

Fresh reports also state authorities in Dubai have confirmed those involved will be deported.

At least 11 Ukrainian women along with a male Russian photographer were detained by police on charges of public debauchery and producing pornography.

But it has been reported there were "some 40" models caught up in the scandal, believed to be aged from 18 to early-20s, according to Mail Online.

The antics came as a shock in the United Arab Emirates where tamer behaviour, like kissing in public or drinking alcohol without a licence, has landed people in jail.

Those detained face a fine of around $1800 for violating these laws.

Originally published as Tattoo exposes model jailed for naked pic