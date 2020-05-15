Taylah Pearson is continuing to fight for her life after being involved in a quad bike accident last night.

Taylah Pearson is continuing to fight for her life after being involved in a quad bike accident last night.

A young woman is continuing to fight for her life in Townsville Hospital after being involved in a quad bike accident last night.

Taylah Pearson was a female passenger on the quad bike when it flipped over on Old Home Hill Rd in Mcdesme.

Miss Pearson sustained serious head injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Townsville Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Taylah Pearson is fighting for life in a Townsville Hospital.

EARLIER

Police are investigating after a woman was left in a critical condition in a quad bike crash near Ayr last night.

The female passenger of one of the quad bikes, a 22-year-old Ayr woman, sustained serious head injures in the crash.

Preliminary information suggests three quad bikes carrying five people were travelling together along Old Home Hill Rd through Mcdesme around 8.30pm when one of the vehicles flipped over, causing the driver and passenger to fall off.

The female passenger was transported to Ayr Hospital before being airlifted to Townsville where she remains in a critical condition.

The 23-year-old male driver from Home Hill was not seriously injured in the crash.

Police attended the scene and the 22-year-old driver of one of the accompanying quad bikes was charged with drink driving, not wearing a helmet, driving unregistered and driving unlicensed.

The third driver, a 21-year-old Ayr man, was also charged with drink driving.

Both men are due to appear in Ayr Magistrates Court on August 17.

The 23-year-old driver of the quad bike involved in the crash is assisting police with inquiries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Taylah fights for life after horror quad bike crash