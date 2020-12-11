Taylor stuns fans with ‘personal’ news

In news no one was expecting, singer Taylor Swift has taken to Instagram with a stunning announcement.

Taylor Swift has stunned fans with the surprising announcement her ninth studio album will be released later today.

It comes only five months after the release of her surprise isolation album, folklore.

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter initially teased fans with an impending "personal announcement", with some speculating she had married her long-term partner, British actor Joe Alwyn.

She also uploaded a picture of herself in a lace off-white dress and flower crown, sparking even more speculation about her possible nuptials.

Taylor Swift has announced she is releasing her brand new album, evermore, the sister album to folklore, later today.

But the news turned out to be even more exciting, with the new album, evermore, fit with 15 brand new songs, only hours away from dropping.

"I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album and folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern," she wrote on Instagram.

"It's called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs.

"I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released.

"There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

The multi-award winner released her eighth studio album folklore in July, telling fans she had time to focus on it given her Lover world tour had been cancelled.

It has been nominated for six Grammys.

Swift is certainly busy with music right now, with the star currently re-recording her first six studio albums amid her highly-publicised battle with celebrity music executive Scooter Braun over ownership of the rights to her back catalogue.

Swift opened up about her experience re-recording her older songs, including her breakout 2008 hit Love Story.

"I've been having a really good time re- recording my older music," she said.

"It's been the most fun doing Love Story, because the older music … My voice was so teenaged and sometimes when I hear my older music and my young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now.

"It's been the most fun to go back and re-record ones that I feel like I can actually, possibly improve upon.

"So that has been a really amazing, fun adventure."

