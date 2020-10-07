Young teacher stabbed and slashed in the face

A young teacher was slashed in the face and has stab wounds on her body after an attack at her home.

A female teacher has allegedly been stabbed in an attack in her home at Lockhart River in far north Queensland.

The 25-year-old has been flown to Cairns Hospital for treatment.

The woman was inside a teacher's duplex when it's understood the allegedly armed man knocked on her door asking for medication and water.

According to police, the teacher went inside her Blady Grass St home momentarily to get the man a glass of water.

When the woman returned to the verandah, the man allegedly repeatedly stabbed and punched the woman.

The young teacher was slashed in the face and stabbed repeatedly in the abdomen, legs and arms.

The woman's 49-year-old neighbour was also allegedly assaulted by the man, when she made attempts to intervene.

According to police, the 26-year-old alleged offender was not known to the woman.

He fled the scene on foot shortly after the incident.

Police have today charged the Lockhart River man grievous bodily harm and common assault.

He has been denied police bail and will appear in the Cairns Magistrates

Lockhart River Mayor Wayne Butcher on Wednesday blamed "sly grog" being brought into the dry community.

"Our thoughts are with the teacher concerned and we sincerely hope for her speedy recovery," Mr Butcher said in a statement.

News BCM 19.11.06 Lockhart River. State School. Pics of Lockhart River. Picture: Peter Wallis

"I'd like to extend my strongest support to our school teachers and staff in Lockhart River for behaviour which is beyond acceptable in any circumstances - behaviour which is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"I'd also like to condemn in the strongest possible way those responsible for bringing alcohol into our dry community, which is the source of this unacceptable behaviour.

"Make no mistake, I have no doubt about that at all.

"There are too many people in our community with too much time on their hands while the rest of us are working hard to build a future for our families and our children.

"The teacher concerned had a role to play in that, as most of us do, and those who are bringing in this sly grog are as much to answer for this as the perpetrator.

"We must stop this from happening, there is only a small number but as we have seen overnight, the consequences can be devastating."

A Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service spokesman said a 25-year-old woman was in a stable condition in Cairns Hospital.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service confirmed it had flown two female patients from Lockhart River, about 750km northwest of Cairns, on Wednesday, arriving in Cairns at 2.45am.

QBuild representatives are understood to be flying to Lockhart River to inspect teacher accommodation in the community.

