Teacher, students stabbed at school
A teacher and two students are understood to have been stabbed at a Townsville school.
Emergency services were called to the Townsville Community Learning Centre at Mundingburra about 12.40pm.
A woman was seen sitting with a child outside the school, with paramedics assessing them for injury.
Multiple police and paramedics are on scene.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested, police said.
This is an unfolding story. More to come.
Originally published as Teacher, students stabbed at school