Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

Teachers among huge spike in cases

30th Mar 2020 6:12 AM

 

Two Sydney school teachers and an employee at a prison hospital are among recent coronavirus cases in NSW as the state's number of confirmed infections reaches 1791.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Sunday said 24 people were in intensive care but no new deaths had been reported, with the state toll remaining at eight.

Cases without a known source of transmission had on Sunday reached 207.

New cases include two teachers and a student from Normanhurst West Public School and a staff member at the hospital inside Long Bay prison.

The number of Australian cases from the Ruby Princess cruise ship has spiked to 215 - with 189 of those cases diagnosed in NSW - after passengers disembarked in Sydney without adequate checks.

coronaviruspromo

Mr Hazzard again urged people to follow guidelines to self-isolate and take precautions around social distancing, saying the whole word was facing "an unseen enemy that doesn't have borders".

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state "will move quickly to enforce additional restrictions on gatherings to slow COVID-19" after Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday night advised of a two-person limit for indoor and outdoor public gatherings.

The gathering limit won't apply to members of the same household or family units, Mr Morrison said.

It will be up to the individual states and territories whether it is strictly enforced by police.

Originally published as Teachers among huge spike in cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health teachers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        'Not mucking around': New virus limits from today

        News Public gatherings of more than two people have been banned, and youth no longer allowed to use playgrounds and skate parks in bid to slow virus spread.

        Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        premium_icon Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but restrictions to stay

        Health Qld ‘dampening the curve’ but public health restrictions need to stay

        • 30th Mar 2020 4:59 AM
        Everything that is closed from today

        Everything that is closed from today

        Health Message from the PM is only go outside if it’s essential

        Queensland Health confirms new Darling Downs COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Queensland Health confirms new Darling Downs COVID-19 cases

        News Three more cases confirmed by Queensland Health