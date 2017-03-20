Teaching tomorrow's world today

LESSONS: Margaret Grew relishes the opportunity to support kids through education.

PINK Floyd may have once sung about not needing any education, but Margaret Grew, principal at St Mary's in Warwick, would definitely not agree.

Education has been her life's work.

Mrs Grew said she had always wanted to be a teacher.

"One night when I was in Year 7, my dad took me along to a information evening for kids going into high school," she said.

"He asked me what I wanted to do.

"I told him I wanted to be a teacher, I knew it then and I've never deviated from it."

Mrs Grew was born and raised in Southport on the Gold Coast.

"It was wonderful," she said.

"We'd walk to the beach, there were sand dunes and mangroves, it was a beautiful place."

After schooling Mrs Grew started her tertiary education at McAuley College in Dutton Park, in Brisbane.

"I graduated later with a Diploma of Teaching," she said.

"From there I taught a range of primary year levels at Francis Xavier College in Runway Bay, and then St Edwards in Daisy Hill.

Mrs Grew met her husband Mick through a mutual friend and they married in 1982.

"We built a little house in Rochedale," she said.

"Which seemed so far out of Brisbane back then.

"It was surrounded by market farmers, with their fresh fruit and vege stalls set up along the roadside."

In 1988, Mr Grew was transferred to teach plumbing at the then new Warwick Tafe.

"He said we'd stay three years," Mrs Grew said.

"Next year we'll have been here 30 years."

Mrs Grew said education for her had always been about giving support to kids and their families.

"We try to make sure every child has the opportunity to try to achieve the outcomes expected of them," she said.

"Not all children tick the same box but that doesn't stop us from giving them the opportunity to have a go."

After stints at Assumption College, St Patrick's in Allora, St Joseph's in Millmerran, St Mary's in Warwick and Seton College in Brisbane, Mrs Grew returned to Warwick to take up position as principal at St Mary's in 2014.

"Mrs Grew said this would be her last school before retirement.

"I miss teaching," she said.

"But I still try to spend as much time in classrooms as I can," Mrs Grew said.