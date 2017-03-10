Team is the sum of all parts

PARTS CREW: Glen Greer, Justin Fern, Glenn Spies and Jacob Bredenhof, from the Warwick Repco team.

Glen Greer

I've been in Warwick for two years.

Before that I worked at Repco in Cairns for eight years and, prior to that, I was a mechanic in Toowoomba for 35 years.

So I've had about 45 years in the motor industry, which holds me in good stead for a job like this.

I look after all the stock that comes in and make sure it's all allocated to our system correctly.

I enjoy dealing with our customers and the staff are pretty good here as well.

Justin Fern

I've been with Repco in Warwick for about 18 months.

I came to Warwick a couple of years ago, basically the whole family moved up here, it's a great place to live.

Essentially I work to buy car parts: I own a white sports car and most of my money goes into working on that.

This job is quite handy in that regard because I'm able to get what I need easily.

I drive the delivery van mainly but, when I'm in the shop, I do whatever needs to be done.

It's a pretty laid-back place to work, compared to my last shop where I trying to sell people computers. That could be pretty stressful.

Glen Spies

I've been working at Repco for a little over four years.

I wasn't really a car man when I started here and it was a challenge and is still challenging.

I've learnt a lot and am continuously learning, thanks to advancements in technology.

I'm the assistant manager here and assist with the day-to-day running of the business.

I really enjoy talking to the people that come in and the mechanics are always great to deal with.

Jacob Bredenhof

I was born and bred in Warwick.

I've been working here at Repco in Warwick for seven years and took over as manager in 2013.

Repco is a large company and, with that, comes a lot of benefits.

There is the opportunity to travel and move with the company, plenty of training options and chances to further your career.

Our stock range here is well into the hundreds of thousands and is constantly updating and changing.

It's all completely automated and these days our customers can order online and have their orders delivered within the hour.