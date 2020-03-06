TEAM LISTS: The starting 17 for the Barrett Shield

HEAD TO HEAD: It’s the first time the Cowboys and Wattles have met since their preliminary final last year, which sent the Warwick Cowboys to the decider.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A handful of new faces will line up for the Wattles Warriors tomorrow night against the Warwick Cowboys for the all-important Barrett Shield.

Jackson Green, Daniel Jennings, Brendon McBryde and former Valleys premiership winning prop Joe Mua will all don the green and gold for the first time in the fiery encounter.

Naming a 20-man squad, player-coach Travis Burns said the pre-season trial match was more than just that but an opportunity to see how new players performed with the team.

“It’s been a big pre-season – a long one at that,” he said.

“It’s our first and only trial game, so we’re going to take a little while to build some of those combinations across the field.

“But we’ve got Jackson Green back – he’s a TRL player of the year a few years ago – then there’s Jennings, McBryde and Mua who are all pretty excited for the chance to play.”

A late signing for the 2020 season, Wattles are eager to unleash powerhouse forward Mua to their already imposing forward pack.

“He was very keen to come to the club, he approached us,” Burns said.

“Having that calibre of play wanting to come to you is great.

“He’s going to be a good signing; he’s fitting in well and he’s enjoying his time at Wattles so far.”

Fullback Craig Donn, is one Wattles coach Travis Burns is eager to watch.

With quality players across the field, Burns isn’t underestimating the intensity physicality of the game against cross town rivals.

“They’re (Cowboys) a good team – they have strike all over the park with players like Mitch Watson, who I think could go to the next level,” he said.

“With Harry Sullivan in the halves and Ben Sullivan, who is probably the best hooker in the game, we won’t be singling out any one player.

“Then there’s (Craig) Donny at the back – he’s a very good player.

“Obviously it’s a trial game but you’re playing for the Barrett Shield so there’s a bit of bragging rights going into it.”

Tomorrow’s clash will be held at Platz Oval, Clifton.

Game times

12.45pm U16 Collegians vs Suburbs

2pm C grade

U18s 3.30pm

Reserve grade 5pm

A grade 6.30pm

Wattles Warriors

1. Jackson Green 2. Mitchell Bourke 3. Daniel Jennings 4. Michael Marshall 5. Braydon Wilson 6. Travis Burns 7. Matt Duggan 8. Joe Mua 9. Matthew Richards 10. Dale Perkins 11. Ty Gardner 12. Nathan Gaulton 13. Mitch Koina 14. Jordan Henry 15. Andrew Richardson 16. Brendon McBryde 17. Dylan Wilson 18. Michael Pearson 19. Matthew Ilijas 20. Tom Morris

Warwick Cowboys

1. Craig Donn 2. Logan McGrady 3. Dylan Galloway 4. Mitch Watson 5. Jake Speed 6. Luke Brosnan 7. Harry Sullivan 8. Jarred Bradfied 9. Ben Sullivan 10. Kieran Fender 11. Josh Cruice 12. Mick Bloomfield © 13. Sam Broomhall 14. Coedie Tandy 15. Matt Marshall 16. Cruise Martin Brown 17. Jaime Abbas*