TEAM LISTS: Wolves hunt down grand final clean sweep

FIERCE LINE-UP: The Warwick Wolves championship women's side will compete in their first grand final in years today. Photo: contributed

FOOTBALL: The Warwick Wolves are on the hunt for a grand final clean sweep, with both the men's and women's teams bracing for this weekend's deciders.

After a tough battle through the finals series, the championship women's team will take on season rivals the Chinchilla Honeybears in tonight's ultimate match-up.

For coach Bruce Greenaway, the team having to fight for their spot has boosted their self-belief to match their skill level and take home the trophy.

"We've worked on a couple of things we didn't do completely right in the semi-final, and they're ready to go - they just need to play their style of football and keep doing what they've been doing," Greenaway said.

"I'm probably a bit biased, but I think we're probably the best football team in it, and they deserve the name and title to match.

"The aim was just to get the girls together and really just do as well as we could in the circumstances, and they've surpassed that by a long shot."

In the men's championship draw, the championship men's side will take on USQ, and will be playing to avoid consecutive grand final losses after an undefeated season.

Coach Matt Carey said while last year's scenario would remain at the back of each player's mind, it would only fuel their desire to take out the title.

"Obviously we're a bit nervous, but we've had good preparation in our kick out with Stanthorpe last week and then this week's training session," Carey said.

"It's our game to win or lose, and we need to keep our heads up if we fall behind and make sure we play the full 90 minutes.

"The win will give us that self-belief back in ourselves and the team, get some recognition for what we've built with this club, and on top of the President's Cup win will be a stellar year for us."

Both played in Toowoomba, the women's game will kick off at 7pm tonight at West Wanderers grounds and the men's at 1pm on Sunday at Clive Berghofer Stadium.

Each side's team lists for the big dance are locked in - check them out below.

WARWICK WOLVES WOMEN'S TEAM LIST

Find your team lists below!

Jessica Barnett

Ella Briggs

Maegan Campbell

Ashley Hannan

Sarah Hockings

Isabella Hunt

Robyn James

Madison Kane

Georgina Konstantinou

Gubesh Mason

Kaitlyn Newley

Sharni Rielly

Esther Ritchie

Rebecca Washbourne

Jessica Westerhout

Elise Wyvill

WARWICK WOLVES MEN'S TEAM LIST

Declan Butler

Matt Carey

Saxon Charles

Bradley Cook

Cameron Davey

Jesse Harris

Jack Jones

Trust Khaulani

Bailey McDonald

Samuel McLennan

Ben O'Dea

Joshua Shelley

Nicholas Spence

