Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lee Tak sentenced to jail for a brutal assault on his female housemate.
Lee Tak sentenced to jail for a brutal assault on his female housemate.
Crime

Father sentenced to jail for beating woman

by Kara Sonter
7th Nov 2020 9:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A dangerous father with a propensity for violence towards women cried from prison today as he was dealt with for punching his female housemate in the face.

Lee Lamado Tak pleaded guilty in Caboolture Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm following the attack on his housemate on July 12.

The court heard around 2.15am the woman was woken by a loud noise in their Morayfield house and when she went to investigate, Tak punched her, leaving her with a swollen, bruised lip.

Magistrate Andrew Hackett said Tak, 41, had "some appetite for violence" and cited a criminal history which included prior convictions for assault and wounding.

"This gentleman has a hair trigger," Magistrate Hackett said.

"She's woken by the loud noise and she goes to speak to you and you punch her in the face.

"You should have learnt to keep your fists to yourself by now."

Tak - labelled a "bully" by prosecution - was tearful while seated in a video conference room at Brisbane Correctional Centre where he had experienced 19 days of 24-hour lock downs due to COVID-19.

Tak was sentenced to 12 months jail, with an immediate parole eligibility date, however it is likely he will spend Christmas still in custody.

"The parole board probably won't sit for at least two months," Magistrate Hackett said.

Originally published as Tearful Morayfield dad sentenced to jail for beating woman

court crime lee tak violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BACK ON TRACK: Christmas tourists flock to Warwick

        Premium Content BACK ON TRACK: Christmas tourists flock to Warwick

        News The Rose City is set to boom this summer, with hundreds of eager visitors snapping up a country escape.

        SCAM WATCH: Police warning against online fraudsters

        Premium Content SCAM WATCH: Police warning against online fraudsters

        News A staggering number of Southern Downs residents have been defrauded, some losing...

        FOR SALE: Historic Warwick homes on the market

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Historic Warwick homes on the market

        Property Rose City homes with decades of history are up for grabs right now. Find out which...

        LUCKY TICKET: Southern Downs woman’s $1 million Lotto win

        Premium Content LUCKY TICKET: Southern Downs woman’s $1 million Lotto win

        News The new millionaire reveals how the incredible win almost didn’t happen.