Technology races into homes of Kart Club drivers

TRACK FUN FROM HOME: Warwick Kart Club are set to launch their e-Series, where members can join the racing action from the comfort of their own homes.

TRACK FUN FROM HOME: Warwick Kart Club are set to launch their e-Series, where members can join the racing action from the comfort of their own homes.

KARTING: Motorists chomping at the bit to return to the track will soon be able to do so virtually with the Warwick Kart Club set to release an e-Series platform.

Modelled on the Sandy Creek track, drivers will be provided with a complete virtual experience with pit lanes, track corners and even elevation in the simulation.

Kart Club secretary Fiona Williams said while the platform was still under development, members wouldn’t have to wait too long to get back racing.

“(Virtual racing) has become really big since the shutdown; it is very popular in all forms of motorsports,” she said.

“Some of the simulations are so realistic, you actually feel like you are driving on the track.

“It’s pretty amazing what you can replicate.”

Once complete, it will be up to drivers as to how in-depth they wish their experience to be, with the platform operational with as little as a PC.

“I think that it’s something that’ll stick around, it’s a great way to practice without leaving your home,” Williams said.

“All you need is a gaming PC and a computer monitor – you don’t need anything more.

“Or you can go to the extreme end, and install a full kart simulation, with gears and pedals.”

While there is no date set for a return to physical racing, Williams believes the virtual platform may provide members with the social connection many are missing.

“Warwick is all about the social side as well as the racing,” she said.

“Everyone is keen to see each other and get back on the track.

“I think it will help ease the loneliness of not being able to be there with friends.”

For the time being, the virtual race will help racers meet their motoring fix.

“Once they get a taste of it and the way its being set up, it’s very realistic with how it works,” she said.

“It could definitely help people become more interested in karting and those who have never thought about it before.”

For more information on the e-series, head to the Warwick Kart Club Facebook page.