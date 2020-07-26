Menu
POSITIVE BREATH TEST: Police pulled over the teen just after 1am this morning.
Teen blows double legal limit during Warwick traffic stop

Bianca Hrovat
26th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
AN 18-year-old man from Deuchar has been charged with drink driving after he was pulled over by Warwick police on Saturday night.

Sergeant Shane Reid said the driver was travelling on Albert St at around 1.15am when police intercepted his vehicle.

The teen allegedly provided a positive breath test, with a reading of .106, more than double the legal limit.

He was issued with a notice to appear at the Warwick Magistrates Court on September 9.

