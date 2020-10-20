Teen caught trespassing Warwick police station

CAUGHT: The teen was found inside the Warwick police station.

CAUGHT: The teen was found inside the Warwick police station.

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been issued a stern warning after he was found allegedly trespassing in the Warwick Police station.

The Warwick teen was caught in the Fitzroy St complex at 2.40PM yesterday.

Officer-in-charge Shane Reid said it was believed he was there “of his own attendance” yet it is not known why.

“We have no entry areas in our complex and he’s breached one of those areas,” Sgt Reid said.

The teen received an infringement notice for the act.