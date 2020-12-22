Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two teenagers were taken to hospital with stab wounds after a fight.
Two teenagers were taken to hospital with stab wounds after a fight.
Crime

Teen charged after two stabbed in fight

Felicity Ripper
22nd Dec 2020 8:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after two teenagers were stabbed during a fight outside a Coast home.

An 18-year-old Inala man suffered a laceration to his stomach and a 16-year-old Golden Beach boy received cuts on his arm and back during the fight outside a Kalowendha Ave address in Pelican Waters on Saturday night.

Family to farewell 'loving larrikin' days before Christmas

Police at the time said the alleged attacker fled the scene about 1am on Saturday.

The injured teenagers were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Man charged after 50yo left on road with head injury

A 17-year-old has since been charged with two counts of wounding and will appear in Maroochydore Children's Court in January.

More Stories

charges laid crime fight pelican waters stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland health authorities are on high alert after a mutant, super-spreading strain of COVID-19 was found in Australia.

        REVEALED: New church approved for Warwick residential area

        Premium Content REVEALED: New church approved for Warwick residential area

        News Major plans for a new place of worship in the Rose City have been given the green...

        Rambling Tart overjoyed at early Christmas gift of rain

        Premium Content Rambling Tart overjoyed at early Christmas gift of rain

        News ‘It is a comforting thing to know our animals will have plenty of grass to eat in...

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83