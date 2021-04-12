Menu
IN COURT: The teen will face court today over the alleged theft. Picture: contributed
Crime

Teen charged over Warwick car theft, police pursuit

Jessica Paul
12th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
An 18-year-old man will face court after allegedly stealing a car from a Warwick home and then fleeing across the region.

The Ford Ranger was taken from a Boronia Dr address between 7.30pm on Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning, with police sighting the vehicle as it was driving towards Redbank near Ipswich.

Warwick Police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said police deployed spikes to stop the 18-year-old, but he allegedly continued with one deflated tyre for a short distance before abandoning the car.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody a short while later.

The St George resident was charged with burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, and driving while unlicensed.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

