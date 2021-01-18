Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two vehicles were badly damaged in a late-night collision at Bundamba on Sunday evening.
Two vehicles were badly damaged in a late-night collision at Bundamba on Sunday evening.
Crime

Teen charged with drink driving after late-night collision

kaitlyn smith
18th Jan 2021 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday evening following a two-vehicle collision at Bundamba.

The teen, alleged to be drink driving, struck another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on Creek St about 10pm.

Paramedics were also at the scene, though no patients required treatment.

LOCAL NEWS: 'Special guy': Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

Witnesses said they heard the screech of tyres followed by a loud bang seconds later.

"It sounded like it all happened pretty quickly, next thing we knew there were of sirens."

The teen has since been charged with one count of drink driving.

A Queensland Police spokesman could not confirm the young man's alleged BAC reading.

A badly damaged white sedan remained at the scene on Monday.

drink driving charge ipswich drink driving ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        Premium Content Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        News Queensland is on track to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on Friday after one new case was recorded in hotel quarantine.

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        First gin distillery turns history into one-of-a-kind drop

        Premium Content First gin distillery turns history into one-of-a-kind drop

        News A little bit of ‘Divine intervention’ from a neurosurgeon led to a delicious new...

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court