Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
Breaking

Teen critically injured in ute rollover

by Shiloh Payne
21st Aug 2020 8:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man is fighting for his life after the car he was driving rolled several times in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Grantham Scrub Rd in Veradilla around 4.15pm.

Intiial reports show that a white Toyota ute left the road and rolled a number of times, critically injuring a 19-year-old Helidon man.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, while a woman in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Teen critically injured in ute rollover

road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father armed with knife leads police on chase

        Premium Content Father armed with knife leads police on chase

        Crime The Southern Downs man pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a police officer.

        Killarney saves ancient fish from extinction

        Premium Content Killarney saves ancient fish from extinction

        Community The coveted habitat is now home to only the second population of the threatened...

        FIRST LOOK: ‘Unique’ Warwick bar opens

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: ‘Unique’ Warwick bar opens

        Business GALLERY: New drinking spot to entice drinkers with 100 types of whiskies and...

        Race to track virus amid silent transmission fears

        Premium Content Race to track virus amid silent transmission fears

        News Centre is expected to be in lockdown for at least a fortnight