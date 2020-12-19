Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after one teenage girl was killed and another was seriously injured in a double stabbing on Friday night.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after one teenage girl was killed and another was seriously injured in a double stabbing on Friday night.
Crime

STAB HORROR: Man allegedly knifed two women, killing one

by Steve Zemek
19th Dec 2020 6:54 AM

A teenage girl is dead and a 19-year-old man is in police custody following a double stabbing at Parramatta on Friday night.

Two 17-year-old girls were taken to Westmead Hospital after being stabbed at an apartment on Church Street around 10.45pm, NSW Police said.

They were treated at the scene by emergency services before being taken to hospital where one of the girls died.

She is yet to be formally identified, while the other girl remains in a critical condition.

Late on Friday night NSW Police launched Strike Force Benbullen to investigate the incident.

Early on Saturday morning, a 19-year-old man was arrested at Parramatta Police Station.

NSW Police said the man was known to both of the girls.

Originally published as Teen dead, man arrested after stabbing

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: Warwick’s drunk/drug drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Warwick’s drunk/drug drivers

        News Drunk, drugged-up, or plain dangerous. This is the full list of Rose City residents convicted in court this week.

        Morgan Park scores big with $2m funding boost

        Premium Content Morgan Park scores big with $2m funding boost

        News The windfall will allow for huge upgrades to the sporting hub, increasing its...

        Warwick Hospital gets new tool in Coronavirus battle

        Premium Content Warwick Hospital gets new tool in Coronavirus battle

        News The innovative piece of equipment is set to boost safety for both healthcare...

        REVEALED: Warwick’s best Christmas butcher winner

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s best Christmas butcher winner

        News It’s time to reveal who you voted for as Rose City’s best butcher, and their top...