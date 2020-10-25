Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen fights for life after fleeing RBT and crashing

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
25th Oct 2020 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young woman is fighting for life after a four-wheel-drive crashed into trees after allegedly failing to stop for a random breath test in northwest Queensland.

Officers from Charters Towers were standing next to a parked police vehicle on Gill Street at around 2.30am when they signalled for a Toyota LandCruiser to stop for a roadside breath test.

The driver of the LandCruiser allegedly refused to stop and continued to travel out of police sight.

That same vehicle was discovered "a short time later" crashed into trees on Gill Street, police say.

A passenger of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Jindalee woman, suffered life threatening head injuries as a result of the crash.

She was flown to Townsville University Hospital, in the rescue helicopter this morning.

The alleged driver, a 17-year-old Julia Creek boy, was not seriously injured and was taken to Charters Towers Station for further testing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, overseen by the Ethical Standards Command.

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Faces in crowd at Warwick Campdraft

        Premium Content GALLERY: Faces in crowd at Warwick Campdraft

        News Rain, hail or shine, the 2020 Warwick Campdraft had a sizeable turnout today. Check out the happy spectators here:

        No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        Premium Content No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        News Qld records no new COVID cases as Europe’s second wave worsens

        STATE ELECTION 2020: Your must-read guide before voting

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION 2020: Your must-read guide before voting

        News Your full breakdown of Southern Downs candidates’ campaigns, promises, and more...

        Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Premium Content Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Politics Personal details of a number of people has allegedly been shared